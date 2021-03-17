Marvel Head Kevin Feige Denies Rumours That Chris Evans Will Appear In ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’

Some rumours really are just rumours.

That’s the message Marvel head Kevin Feige sent when asked in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly whether Chris Evans might make an MCU comeback in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

“I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumour, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself,” Feige said.

Earlier this year, Deadline had reported that Evans had been in talks to reprise his role as Captain America in the Disney+ series.

“Falcon” star Anthony Mackie, whose character was picked by Captain America to wield his vibranium shield at the end of “Avengers: Endgame” also responded to the rumour.

“I was actually fishing [when the report came out]. When I came back in to get some shrimp, the dude at the dock was like, ‘Hey, man! Did you see this s**t?!'” he said. “I’ve been going to the same guy to get my bait for like 20 years and all of a sudden now he’s a fan. He had no idea who I was. Now he’s a fan.”

He added, “Marvel’s so secretive, and it’s so ridiculous about what we know and what we don’t know. I have no idea. The dude at the dock selling me shrimp knows more about what’s going on with Marvel than I do.”

Mackie’s co-star Sebastian Stan also said, “Anything is possible, right? I saw he tweeted something about it. So, I don’t know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn’t know what to make of it. And I truly don’t have any intel on that. I feel like you can’t ever think of the words ‘Captain America’ without thinking about Chris Evans. He’s done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he’s always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show.”