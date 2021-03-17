Justin Bieber Debuts Sultry Track ‘Peaches’ During NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concerts’ At Home

Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber is getting fans hyped for his upcoming album, Justice.

During an at-home edition of NPR‘s “Tiny Desk Concert” series, the Canadian singer, 27, debuted the sultry new track “Peaches” next to We The Band while playing the keyboard.

After the killer performance, Bieber launched into renditions of “Holy”, “Hold On” and “Anyone”.

“The way I breathe you in/ It’s the texture of your skin,” he belts out in “Peaches”. “I wanna wrap my arms around ya baby, never let you go.”

The album version of “Peaches” will feature guest vocals from GIVEŌN and Daniel Caesar.

Bieber’s collab with NPR comes days after he and Dan + Shay took home the Country Duo/Group Performance award at Sunday’s Grammys for their “10,000 Hours” collab.

Justice drops Friday.