Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Would Have Postponed Oprah Interview Air Date If Prince Philip Had Passed Away, Gayle King Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have reportedly postponed the broadcast of their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview if anything were to happen to Prince Philip.

After revealing Tuesday that Harry and his brother Prince William had finally spoken, Gayle King has now discussed the plans the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had in place in terms of Philip being admitted to hospital last month.

Harry and Meghan’s interview was filmed before Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16. He was discharged and returned home to Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

King, who is friends with Oprah and Meghan, revealed on her SiriusXM radio show, “Gayle King in the House”, on Wednesday: “Well, just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Phillip went into the hospital,” People reported.

“If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital. But a lot of people have raised that point.”

King went on to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to speak out publicly about what led them to step down as official members of the Royal Family.

The host shared, “I think that Harry and Meghan both have been through so much for the past three years and they really have tried to work it out privately. They really have tried to get help, and nothing was working.

“So I think they wanted people to have some understanding about why they made the decision that they made and what they’ve been going through, and I do think that they accomplished that. I do. I think it was very brave of her and Harry to reveal what they did. It’s unheard of, and it certainly has been a ‘bombshell,’ is the word.

“There were six or seven that night. I stopped counting at six. It was bombshell after bombshell after bombshell, but I do believe it was an honest conversation. I’m hoping it will lead to change.”

During their sit-down interview, Harry and Meghan discussed the behind-the-scenes drama of their royal exit, questions regarding their son’s skin colour, the sex of their forthcoming second child, and where their relationships now stand after leaving royal life behind.

Harry also revealed there was a point where he felt “really let down” by how his father, Prince Charles, had acted amid the royal exit and said there was a point when Charles stopped taking his calls. Harry insisted he loves his brother William “to bits” despite rumours of a feud.

Meanwhile, Meghan opened up about how there was a time when she had suicidal thoughts, because of the huge toll everything had taken on her mental health. She explained that she asked the institution for help and was told she could not seek treatment in a mental health facility.