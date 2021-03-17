Kristen Bell Welcomes Three-Legged Dog Whiskey To The Family

Kristen Bell is adding to the pack

Bell and her family have adopted a three-legged dog named Whiskey.

RELATED: Kristen Bell ‘Wasn’t Thrilled’ With Dax Shepard’s ‘Top Gear America’ Van Mural

“Meet Whiskey! Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway?” Bell captioned the post. “He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him. No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home.”

“The Good Place” actress shared a trio of photos with the adorable puppers. In the first image, Bell and Whiskey cuddle on the bed followed by two solo shots of little Whiskey.

Several of Bell’s celebrity friends welcomed Whiskey.

RELATED: Dax Shepard Explains Why He And Kristen Bell Are Candid About Marriage

“So cute,” Zooey Deschanel wrote, while D’Arcy Carden added, “awwwww yay! trisket/biscuit/Tiffany vibes 😍”