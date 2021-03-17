Katharine McPhee Reveals Meaning Behind Newborn Son’s Sweet Name

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are loving on their baby boy.

The “Smash” alum, 36, took some time away from her newborn son to virtually stopped by “Today With Hoda and Jenna” on Wednesday and gush all about life as a new mom while also revealing his sweet name.

McPhee and Foster welcomed Rennie David Foster in February. While little Rennie is McPhee’s first child, Foster, 71, is already dad to daughters Sara, 40, Erin, 38, Jordan, 34, Allison, 50, and Amy, 47, from previous relationships.

During her appearance on the morning show, McPhee revealed how she and Foster decided on the name Rennie.

“Okay, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” she said, adding, “We picked Rennie ’cause I’d actually been in labour for a while. We didn’t have a name picked out.”

She continued, “We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, ‘Hi, Ren Foster,’ and so we said, ‘That’s a good name. It’s a strong name.’ ”

Later, McPhee gushed about motherhood calling it “the sweetest; it’s just the best.” Adding, “I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”

In October, McPhee and Foster revealed they were expecting. Their pregnancy came just a year after they tied the knot.