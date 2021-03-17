Marvel Comics Introducing First Openly Gay Captain America

Captain America is getting even more representative.

On Wednesday, Marvel Comics revealed that the new “The United States of Captain America”, written by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Dale Eaglesham, will feature the first openly gay Captain America.

The comic will follow Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes and John Walker as they search for Steve’s missing shield.

One the course of the story, the foursome will encounter everyday Americans taking up the Captain America symbol to help their local communities

Aaron Fischer will be one of those, known to his community as “Captain America of the Railways”, helping to protect runaways and homeless youth despite lacking superpowers.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” Trujillo told Entertainment Weekly. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

“I want to thank Editor Alanna Smith and Joshua Trujillo very much for asking me to create Aaron,” Bazaldua added. “I really enjoyed designing him, and as a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day. I hope people like the end result!”

The first issue of “The United States of Captain America” goes on sale June 2.