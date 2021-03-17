Kanye West’s Estimated Net Worth Is Reported To Be As High As $6.6 Billion

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kanye West. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM
Kanye West is worth billions.

West often claimed to be undervalued by Forbes and new documents suggest his current net worth is approximately $6.6 billion, thanks in big part to his Yeezy fashion brand. Private documents obtained by Bloomberg reveal that Yeezy’s partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc value Yeezy between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion.

The “Stronger” rapper has an additional $1.7 billion in assets, $122 million in cash and stock, and $110 from his music career.

The net worth for the Kardashian-Jenner family were revealed a few months back with Kylie Jenner leading the women in her family with a net worth of approximately $900 million.

