Kanye West’s Estimated Net Worth Is Reported To Be As High As $6.6 Billion

Kanye West is worth billions.

West often claimed to be undervalued by Forbes and new documents suggest his current net worth is approximately $6.6 billion, thanks in big part to his Yeezy fashion brand. Private documents obtained by Bloomberg reveal that Yeezy’s partnership with Adidas AG and Gap Inc value Yeezy between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion.

The “Stronger” rapper has an additional $1.7 billion in assets, $122 million in cash and stock, and $110 from his music career.

The net worth for the Kardashian-Jenner family were revealed a few months back with Kylie Jenner leading the women in her family with a net worth of approximately $900 million.