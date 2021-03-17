Wonho Debuts Stunning Billie Eilish Cover Ahead Of Livestream Concert

Wonho teased his upcoming livestream concert with an impressive cover.

On Wednesday, the K-pop star debuted his take on Billie Eilish’s “I Love You”, giving fans a taste of what they can expect during the show.

Sitting on a beautifully lit stage with a living room set, Wonho, with his newly-dyed pink hair, nailed the Eilish tune right on the mark with the original. “I Love You” is off of Eilish’s Grammy-winning album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

During the LiveXLive event, Wonho will be performing some of the songs off his newly released mini-album, Love Synonym #2: Right for Us.

The former Monsta X member only announced his solo career last year and has already dominated the charts with the album’s lead single “Lose” and Love Synonym series.

The virtual concert is set for March 27 at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now.