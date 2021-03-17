Topps Under Fire After Unveiling Collectible Stickers Of Bruised & Bandaged BTS Members On Same Day As Georgia Shootings

Topps is feeling the wrath of the BTS Army and Asian communities after releasing caricatures of the K-pop group members appearing bandaged and bruised.

On Tuesday, the collectibles company announced its 2021 Grammy Shammy Awards-themed Garbage Pail Kids sticker collection called the “Shammy Awards”. The brand received immediate backlash for how the k-pop group is portrayed.

RELATED: Ashley Park Tearfully Addresses Atlanta Shootings:

The “Bopping K-pop” sticker features BTS members as bruised and bandaged cartoons in a game of Whac-A Mole. The collection debuted on the same day as shootings at three Georgia spas and massage parlours that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian American women. The backlash prompted the hashtag #RacismIsNotComedy.

Topps issued an apology on Wednesday and assured it would not produce any of the BTS-themed cards it had unveiled on its website the day before.

RELATED: BTS On 1st Grammy Nod: ‘It’s Hard To Express In Words’

“We hear and understand our consumers who are upset about the portrayal of BTS in our GPK Shammy Awards product and we apologize for including it,” the company wrote on social media. “We have removed the BTS sticker card from the set, we have not printed any of the sticker card and it will not be available.”

Members of the BTS Army and Asian communities were not satisfied with Topps, pointing to an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes even before Tuesday’s shootings.

"I'm sorry you got upset" is not an apology @Topps. Take real responsibility. Acknowledge the insensitivity & implicit racism in your portrayal of BTS. The lack of accountability & deflection of blame only invalidate the feelings of those hurt & contribute to hate against Asians. — ᴮᴱ BTS Press⁷ (@BTSPressData) March 17, 2021

Why was it upsetting? Clarify that to the public, then make a proper apology to the Asian community. You depicted an Asian public figures as badly bruised and beaten down fully knowing the growing hate against Asian is happening in your country. You are enabling hate. https://t.co/jzSywlOChJ — Dita ᴮᴱ⁷ (@almostdita) March 17, 2021

your "apology" should be directed at bts and the entire asian community for capitalizing on asian ridicule and depicting violence against asians especially in a time where asian hate crimes are steadily rising. i beg you understand Why that was an issue in the first place. https://t.co/khlwFZJXQW — ree⁷ (@jkyoongs) March 17, 2021