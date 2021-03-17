‘After The Final Rose’ Host Emnanuel Acho Describes Unaired Reconciliation Between Michelle Young And Rachael Kirkconnell

Emmanuel Acho, host of this season’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special is revealing that what he feels was the most memorable moment never made it on the air because it needed to be cut for time.

During the special, Bachelor Matt James revealed that he and his final choice, Rachael Kirkconnell, had broken up in the wake of her racism scandal.

On Tuesday, Acho took to Instagram to share a video in which he recounted a conversation between Kirkconnell and runner-up Michelle Young.

“TV time constraints limit you from broadcasting everything you desire,” he wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Bri Springs Reacts To ‘Bachelor’ Finale, Hopes Rachael Kirkconnell Will ‘Put Actions Behind Her Words’

“My favourite part of the one-hour special that was not shown actually… was talking to Michelle early on and I could sense the heartbreak over her loss of a former lover in Matt, but I could also sense the despair over her loss of a former friend in a Rachael based upon those photos that have surfaced about Rachael,” says Acho, referencing the photos of Kirkconnell taken at a sorority “antebellum party.”

“Now, Michelle had reached out to Rachael, but had never heard back. And so Michelle was broken over that. I sensed that over the course of our conversation. So during that next commercial break, I called an audible. I reached out to the producers via my microphone and I said, ‘Hey, we have to get Michelle and Rachael to somehow reconcile,'” Acho continues.

RELATED: Michelle Young, Katie Thurston Hope Their Seasons Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Be A ‘Big Reset’ For The Franchise

“I knew after talking to Matt that we probably weren’t going to see reconciliation relationally between him and Rachael during the course of the episode. So what kind of reconciliation can we see?” he adds.

“I said, ‘Well, look, Rachael, you put out a public apology for the world, but there were women that you were friends with that haven’t heard from you and still feel broken because of that. So if you’re willing, Michelle would love to talk to you.'”

According to Acho, Rachel “smiled” and then “obliged.”

“Michelle walks out, they sit down on the couch together and after Michelle pours her heart out and Rachael pours her heart out, the two shared an embrace, and I simply sat there and witnessed it and thought, ‘If we could see this collectively as a society, we could all grow,'” he muses.

RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Seeing Matt James And Rachael Kirkconnell’s ‘Bachelor’ Love Story Play Out

According to Acho, “It was a beautiful depiction that I got to witness — and for the sake of time, you all did not get to witness.”

During the emotional episode, James came face to face with Kirkconnell for the first time since they broke up in the wake of her scandal.

James admitted that while he doesn’t believe “anybody is irredeemable,” there’s still a “lot of work” that Kirkconnell needs to do.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Finale: Matt James Chooses Winner After Dramatic Final Episode

“You hear things that are heartbreaking and you pray they’re not true. And then when you find out they are it makes you question everything,” James explained. “I wasn’t OK because it was in that moment and that conversation (that I realized) Rachael might not understand what it means to be Black in America.”