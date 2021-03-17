Queen Latifah & LL Cool J Talk Potential ‘Equalizer’-‘NCIS: LA’ Crossover During SXSW

Back in the early 1990s, Queen Latifah and LL Cool J were among the music industry’s most popular rappers.

Three decades later, each stars in a CBS crime drama, with LL Cool J seen in “NCIS: Los Angeles”, while Queen Latifah headlines “The Equalizer” (both air in Canada on Global).

Both were part of a virtual SXSW panel on Wednesday, reported Deadline, and the two trailblazing rappers discussed how making the transition from rap to acting opened the door to opportunities within the entertainment industry.

For her part, Queen Latifah said she used hip-hop music as “an entry point” to access mainstream projects such as her daytime talk show and “The Equalizer”, in which she is both star and executive producer.

JJ Cool J agreed, saying the biggest obstacle he initially faced when trying to cross the bridge from music to acting was “just getting into the game.”

They also credited those who made the leap before they did.

“We’re looking at Ice Cube, we’re looking at each other. We’re feeding off each other’s success and we’re also seeing each other open doors,” she explained.

Given that they’re both starring in series on the same network, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to imagine an eventual crossover between their shows.

“I would do it in a heartbeat,” said LL Cool J of the idea. “I think that would be real good and because ‘Equalizer’ is a lead-in, we can go in and finish the story on ‘NCIS: LA’. I think it’d be great.”

“The Equalizer” airs Sundays at 8 p.m., followed by “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 p.m., both airing on Global.