Nick Jonas Unveils New Music Video For ‘This Is Heaven’

Nick Jonas is on a heavenly journey, and he’s taking fans with him thanks to Wednesday’s release of his new music video for “This Is Heaven”.

The new single from his album Spaceman, Jonas revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1, was written for his wife, Priyanka Chopra, after they’d reunited after being apart for several months while she was filming in Germany.

“’This is Heaven’ in general, basically touches on that feeling of being reunited with your person,” he explained.

“It was just meant to encapsulate kind of that euphoric feeling of being with your person. And, you know, for me, it’s, it’s obviously a romantic thing, but I think, you know, for anybody that listens to this song, or as in, you know, kind of the, this moment, we’ve all been in, it’s really about that feeling of when we’re going to do that first normal thing again, or when we’re going to see that the friends and family we haven’t seen in almost a year or beyond,” continued Jonas.

“And, it just is supposed to give you that feeling of truly throwing your hands up in the air and saying, ‘Oh finally,’ you know, and, and that’s kind of the energy I wanted this chapter of the album to feel like, but this song, you know, it’s, it’s got the ’80s feels,” he added. “A big influence for me on the sound of them was Peter Gabriel and Steve Winwood and weirdly things like Drake and The Weeknd as well. So it’s kind of got all these different ’80s influences and inspirations, but this definitely has that Steve Winwood, Michael Bolton kind of feel with the sax solo and just, it’s a good time.”