Ralph Fiennes ‘Can’t Understand The Vitriol Directed At’ J.K. Rowling Over Controversial Transgender Remarks

Ralph Fiennes, who played “Harry Potter” villain Voldemort in the screen adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s book series, says he doesn’t get the level of anger directed at the author over controversial comments she’s made about transgender people.

In an interview with The Telegram while promoting his upcoming one-man stage show “The Four Quartets”, Fiennes shared his opinion about the comments being made about Rowling.

“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her,” said Fiennes. “I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational.”

Added Fiennes: “I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.”

In another portion of the interview, Fiennes discussed the fate of the oft-postponed Bond flick “No Time to Die”, and when fans of the 007 franchise might actually see it (it’s currently been pushed back to October 2021).

“I’m sure lots of people have scratched their heads and thought: what do we do? I’m sure there was a huge debate and that it wasn’t a decision taken lightly,” said Fiennes, who plays M in the movies.

He also shared his belief that the delay (the original release date was spring 2020) may actually make the film feel more relevant, not less.

“From what I know, the film will have a huge pertinence and resonance, which was not anticipated,” he explained. “It will have more traction in terms of its contemporaneity. It’ll be exciting.”