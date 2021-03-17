Click to share this via email

Before Ryan Reynolds portrayed Marvel’s Deadpool, in 2011 he played for the other team as star of the DC Comics-inspired “Green Lantern”.

Generally regarded as one of the all-time worst superhero movies ever made, Reynolds has never watched it — until now.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to announce he’d be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by watching the movie for the first time, and sharing his impressions on Twitter (aided by a trusty bottle of his Aviation gin, of course).

Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut – and with the aid of a good amount of #AviationGin – tonight at 6pm EST I’ll do something I’ve never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Get ready for a wild ride as Reynolds — who met wife Blake Lively when they co-starred in the the film — take fans on a journey into his NSFW “Green Lantern” viewing experience (and, as a bonus, there’s also a special themed cocktail recipe).

It’s apparently the only fucking movie in existence that’s not streaming anywhere so you’re SOL if you want to watch along. But I’m going deep. #GinnerAndAMovie #AviationGin — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

I enjoyed The OA on @Netflix btw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

This protagonist seems reckless but likable — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Oh boy. Tragic childhood flashback sequence killing a beloved parent. Designed to instill a level of depth and hard fought empathy for our hero. Disney perfected this move. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Angela Bassett is stunning. Period. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Oath still works. I stand by my oath performance. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Do you have any idea how weird it is to act while being attacked by invisible space energy? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

See if you can spot the CGI! pic.twitter.com/aXUXA8kR2i — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Parrallax thought he was so bad. He had no clue 2020 would make him look like a fucking Beanie Baby. Go back to space, asshole. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

So creeps — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

The Christian Bale superhero voice. Who wore it first? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021

Wow. Hector just threw his father into a gigantic tornado of fire. That’s exactly how my dad died. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 17, 2021