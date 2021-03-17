Ryan Reynolds Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day By Watching ‘Green Lantern’ For The First Time — And Live-Tweeting His Reactions

By Brent Furdyk.

Before Ryan Reynolds portrayed Marvel’s Deadpool, in 2011 he played for the other team as star of the DC Comics-inspired “Green Lantern”.

Generally regarded as one of the all-time worst superhero movies ever made, Reynolds has never watched it — until now.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to announce he’d be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by watching the movie for the first time, and sharing his impressions on Twitter (aided by a trusty bottle of his Aviation gin, of course).

Get ready for a wild ride as Reynolds — who met wife Blake Lively when they co-starred in the the film — take fans on a journey into his NSFW “Green Lantern” viewing experience (and, as a bonus, there’s also a special themed cocktail recipe).

