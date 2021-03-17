Prince Jackson Shares The ‘Guiding Principle’ He Learned From Late Father Michael Jackson

Prince Jackson doesn’t give a lot of interviews, but on Wednesday the eldest son of the late Michael Jackson paid a virtual visit to Fox Soul’s “The Mix”.

During the conversation, Jackson shared the “guiding principle” he learned from his father before he passed away in 2009 at age 50.

“You know, there are so many nuggets there that are just so close to my heart that I feel like they’re applicable at all times. But the one that is my guiding principle is that ‘You never stop learning,'” he said.

“I graduated L.M.U. and that doesn’t mean that I stopped learning,” continued the 24-year-old, who graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. “And my father would say something along the lines of, ‘The minute you stop learning is the minute that you’re going to start dying.'”

Added Jackson: “I can’t say enough great things obviously about the time that I spent with my father.”

As he explained, the King of Pop was simply “dad” to him until he was old enough to realize his father was one of the biggest stars on the planet.

“I was growing and getting older and I saw, you know, that people would follow us around. People would just want to reach out and touch my dad. But it was really when I was like maybe around 10 or 11 in the Middle East when I was watching a video of my father performing. He’s performing outside and you see this sea of people and there’s people fainting in the audience,” he explained.

“And I asked my dad, I’m like, ‘Why are they fainting? I see you every day,'” he shared.