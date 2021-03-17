Kendall & Kylie Jenner Do Their Makeup (Along With Some Crying) In Their ‘Drunk Get Ready With Me’

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner took to YouTube to share a new video in which they showcase their makeup skills while getting completely plastered.

In the sisters’ new “drunk get ready with me” video, the pair do their makeup while slamming shots of Kendall’s 818 tequila.

As the tipsy makeup demo progresses, momager Kris Jenner makes a special cameo appearance via video call. “Oh, you guys look so cute,” she tells them. “I love you guys… Bye, have fun!”

Along with all the tequila-fuelled fun, the siblings also shared a serious moment that led to a few tears.

“I don’t know if I’ve told this story before,” Kendall told Kylie. “When I would do my makeup for school, I had really bad acne…I remember the summer before ninth-grade was when my acne went crazy and I was like, ‘S**t. I’m going into high school and this one guy was really hot and I’m gonna ruin all my chances.’ I didn’t. We ended up dating. It was the confidence that came from within that probably really turned him on to me.”

However, she explained, that wasn’t the point she was trying to make.

“The point of the story is,” Kendall continued, “I would have so much acne and I would try and do my makeup… I knew nothing about makeup at the time. I didn’t know how to do my makeup, I’m in ninth grade. I remember every morning we would show up to school, dad would drop us off… and I’d look at you and be like, ‘Can you see my acne?'”

“Kendall, you make me want to cry,” Kylie responded,

“Every day you would say, ‘No, you look beautiful.’ And I knew you were lying but I appreciated you saying that,” said Kendall.

“It always made me sad to hear you talk about it,” Kylie admitted as they got teary-eyed. “It’s just when you have your own daughter, you just think about this. I knew it was your biggest insecurity… and it always made me so sad.”