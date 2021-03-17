Rob Gronkowski Defends Tom Brady Over Lombardi Trophy Toss

Tom Brady landed himself in controversy when he threw the Vince Lombardi MVP trophy like it was an actual football during a boat parade after he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at this year’s Super Bowl.

On Wedenesday, Brady’s longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast, reported People, and was asked his opinion about whether Brady getting “wasted” and throwing the trophy was “the right way to celebrate.”

Gronkowski came to Brady’s defence.

RELATED: Daughter Of Lombardi Trophy Designer Demands Apology From Tom Brady After Boat-Parade Toss

“That is how you celebrate a Super Bowl because you celebrate 600 times so you gotta to step it up a little bit when you’re at a parade,” Gronkowski responded.

He continued by describing Brady as a “good team player,” who just wanted to make sure everyone else on the team had the opportunity to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

“He’s held that trophy many times and he’s like ‘Man, I want my teammates to hold the trophy. They’ve never held it before,'” Gronkowski recalled.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘Drunk’ Tom Brady Celebrates Super Bowl Victory With Beer And Lombardi Trophy

“So that’s why he tossed it to [tight end Cameron Brate], cause he looked at me and he said, ‘Rob’s held it many times too.’ So, he threw it to Cam and Cam made that amazing catch.”

Brady made headlines when he fired the trophy to Brate, who was on another boat and caught it perfectly.