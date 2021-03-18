Stephen Colbert, James Corden Issue Plea To ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Following Georgia Shootings: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Late-night TV hosts issued a plea to stop anti-Asian hate crimes on Wednesday night following the horrific shootings in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

Stephen Colbert and James Corden were among those speaking out after it was reported eight people had died, the majority of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at three different spas.

Colbert said on Global’s “The Late Show”, “I’ve seen on the TV that police are reporting that the guy who admits he did it says it had nothing to do with race. But why should we believe him? He’s a murderer!

“The fact is six Asian women are dead at a time when that community is already living under a cloud of fear.

“Moments like this I never know what to say, other than that our hearts go out to everyone struck by this terrible tragedy. Because I don’t have any answers, not immediately.

“The only answer that comes to mind is a simple but strangely difficult one these days, and that’s not to hate each other. To recognize our common humanity, to acknowledge that we’re a nation of immigrants… we might believe different things, we might not look the same but we’re all Americans.”

Corden also told viewers of the “heartbreaking” shootings: “Our hearts are broken for their families and loved ones and the community at large. In isolation this is a tragedy, a sad horrible tragedy… but what’s happening here it isn’t an isolated incident.

“It comes as the latest in a string of anti-Asian hate and violence making this a crisis.

“Because this is a hate crime it falls on all of us to address the hate. We are all thinking of those right now who are trying to make sense of the senseless and in mourning due to this horrific loss.”

The shootings took place at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs Tuesday evening. A 21-year-old man, named as Robert Aaron Long, has been charged with the murder over the killing of eight people as well as aggravated assault, the BBC confirmed.

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.