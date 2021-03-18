Zayn Malik Says Raising Daughter With Gigi Hadid Has Been ‘Amazing’

Zayn Malik is very happy to be a dad.

Back in September, the former One Direction singer and partner Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Khai.

This week, Malik spoke with iHeartRadio’s “Valentine in the Morning” about becoming a father.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” the 28-year-old said. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”

Talking about Hadid, the singer added, “She’s good. She’s a wicked mom. Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything, and she’s doing well.”

Malik also revealed that he didn’t “expect to be quite so into” being a dad, adding that, before his baby was born, he “was always into myself” and his career.

He continued, “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her, and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing.”

Given that he’s a singer, Malik is also the perfect person to sing lullabies to his baby.

“It’s mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing,” he said of his song choices. “I just like singing to her.”