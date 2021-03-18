Daniel Dae Kim Says In 2015 A Man Hit His Sister With His Car Because She Is Asian

Anti-Asian sentiment is a serious concern for Daniel Dae Kim.

Appearing on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Wednesday night, the former “Lost” star talked about the shooting in Atlanta that killed eight, including six Asian women.

Actor @danieldaekim shares his own experience with anti-Asian American racism against his family, saying he's a "bit skeptical" that the Atlanta murders are unrelated to race. https://t.co/TNwu9PqBOz pic.twitter.com/Vvrf1S71Vo — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) March 18, 2021

Reacting to the horrific event, Kim shared his own story of how his sister experienced what he says was anti-Asian violence.

“She was running in her own neighbourhood when a man driving a car came up to her and yelled at her to get on the sidewalk when she was running on the shoulder,” the actor said. “She said she would do that, and the man then backed up and hit her with the car. My sister turned around and was shocked, and told him that ‘You just hit me,’ he backed up the car, and as my sister was walking away, hit her again, knocking her to the ground.”

Investigators in the Atlanta shooting case have not yet determined whether they consider the attack a hate crime, but Kim says that, in his sister’s case, police didn’t even consider the possibility.

“This man had a history of violence toward other Asian women, but when it got time to prosecute him, the D.A. was telling my sister that ‘we’ll never get a hate crime. You should just hope for whatever you can get,’” Kim recalled. “He ended up getting convicted of reckless driving when he used his car as a weapon to kill my sister, and there was no one in the system who was willing to help her shepherd this case to the appropriate justice.”

Kim also referenced Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, who spoke Wednesday at a press conference and said of the Atlanta shooter, “He was pretty much fed up and had been at the end of his rope, and yesterday was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”

The actor said, “Just as the sheriff’s spokesman said today that this man was having a bad day, the judge in the case with my sister said, ‘I can understand why this guy was frustrated, I get frustrated, too.’ And that’s what he said, and that’s when the verdict was brought down that this would be reckless driving.”

While the shooter himself, in his confession to police, denied that his attack was racially motivated, Kim wasn’t about to take him at his word.

“This is a part of our history, Chris,” Kim said, “so I’m a bit skeptical when I hear there is absolutely no connection between race and these murders.”

I will be speaking to the Congressional House Committee on the Judiciary about the Rise of Discrimination & Violence Against Asian Americans TOMORROW, Thurs, March 18th at 10AM EDT. You can watch it live at the link below. Please join me, and help #StopAsianHate. #Atlanta https://t.co/w9duQf8EFv — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 17, 2021

On Thursday, Kim is set to speak about anti-Asian discrimination and violence at a U.S. Congressional House Committee hearing.