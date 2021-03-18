Gladys Knight Honours Late Friend Marvin Gaye With Cover Of ‘What’s Going On’ At Grammys Special

Gladys Knight is doing right by Marvin Gaye.

Knight covered Gaye’s 1971 Grammy-nominated song “What’s Going On” at Wednesday’s “A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change”. The track was inspired by a police brutality incident witnessed by Renaldo “Obie” Benson.

“I miss you so much,” said Knight. “I love your music, the way you write, the way you sing, the whole thing. You touch my spirit every time you sing a song.

“I do miss you, and this is one that is really relevant — even today. We need to say to the rest of the world that we can love each other, and we need to bring forth what’s going on today.”

Knight was accompanied by Sheila E. on percussion, Israel Houghton on guitar, D Smoke on keyboards, and Adam Blackstone on bass.

Her performance received a rousing ovation on social media.

Gladys Knight singing Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” Was just amazing. Speechless. — Dr. Chris Levesque (@Chris_Levesque_) March 18, 2021

Wednesday’s special was a celebration of music’s relationship with progressive social and political movements.