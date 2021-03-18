Goldie Hawn Celebrates Kurt Russell’s Birthday With Classic Award Show Clip

Nearly 40 years, and still strongly not married.

On Wednesday, Kurt Russell turned 70, and his longtime partner Goldie Hawn celebrated with a throwback clip from an award show in which the couple joke about their marriage status, or lack thereof.

“We are co-stars, we are compadres, we’re companions, and we are a couple,” Hawn says in the clip.

“Yeah, there’s only one thing we are not,” Russell adds. “Married.”

“Is that a proposal? Hawn asks, to which Russell jokes, “You put me on the spot. I guess now is as good as time as any… Eh, they want us to speed things up. We’ll talk about it later.”

Hawn’s daughter Kate Hudson also shared a loving tribute to Russell on her own Instagram, writing, “I’m gonna gush cause I don’t often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I’m gonna let it out.”

“He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he’d always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident you live courageously,” Hudson added.

Russell and Hawn started dating in 1983, and have appeared in a number of films together, including “Overboard” and the recent “Christmas Chronicles” sequel.