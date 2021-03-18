Goldie Hawn Celebrates Kurt Russell’s Birthday With Classic Award Show Clip

By Corey Atad.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

Nearly 40 years, and still strongly not married.

On Wednesday, Kurt Russell turned 70, and his longtime partner Goldie Hawn celebrated with a throwback clip from an award show in which the couple joke about their marriage status, or lack thereof.

“We are co-stars, we are compadres, we’re companions, and we are a couple,” Hawn says in the clip.

“Yeah, there’s only one thing we are not,” Russell adds. “Married.”

“Is that a proposal? Hawn asks, to which Russell jokes, “You put me on the spot. I guess now is as good as time as any… Eh, they want us to speed things up. We’ll talk about it later.”

Hawn’s daughter Kate Hudson also shared a loving tribute to Russell on her own Instagram, writing, “I’m gonna gush cause I don’t often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I’m gonna let it out.”

“He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he’d always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident you live courageously,” Hudson added.

Russell and Hawn started dating in 1983, and have appeared in a number of films together, including “Overboard” and the recent “Christmas Chronicles” sequel.

