Jeremy Lin Details ‘Very Fearful Thought Process’ Amid Anti-Asian Sentiment In U.S.

Jeremy Lin admits it can be hard to speak out publicly against anti-Asian rhetoric.

Lin, a former Toronto Raptor, joined CNN on Wednesday in the aftermath of Georgia shootings that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

“It feels like it’s happening more and it feels like it’s getting worse,” Lin told Anderson Cooper.

“Even for me, I’m starting to question, ’If I speak out more, am I encouraging more people to have even more hate by other people seeing these headlines? Are we encouraging more people to do more crazy things and to hurt more Asian Americans?'” he continued. “It’s just a very fearful thought process.”

Lin placed a portion of the blame on former U.S. president Donald Trump.

“The previous administration and the rhetoric that was being used,” Lin recalled. “You can even hear in the audio recordings, the cheers, the laughs, when it was called the ‘Kung Flu Virus’ and everybody was cheering.”

“I think there’s just a lot of racially charged hatred right now that we’re seeing and feeling,” the Santa Cruz Warriors point-guard noted.

Lin, 32, said the anti-Asian sentiment in America has evolved from the time of his youth.

“Growing up, it was always something that might be a little bit more subtle or verbal,” he explained. “But I think what we’re seeing right now is a lot of physical, actual violence, lives being taken, a lot of Asian-Americans who are looking over their shoulders when they go outside, when they go to the grocery store.

“And we’re starting to slowly see more and more reporting of what is going on, but this is something that is definitely hitting different.”