Hailey Bieber Says She Sees ‘Forever’ With Justin Bieber, Reveals They ‘Do What We Have To Do’ To Make It Work

Hailey Bieber is in it for the long run with husband Justin Bieber.

The model, who tied the knot with Justin in 2018, tells Elle magazine she is not afraid to put in the work: “I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him.

“I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do.”

PHOTOGRAPHED BY Mario Sorrenti

Bieber adds of marrying at a young age: “I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

She says of her loss of anonymity after marrying Justin: “In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so In my business. I feel like everybody’s up my a**.’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’”

PHOTOGRAPHED BY Mario Sorrenti

Despite some not liking wearing masks in public, Baldwin isn’t one of them.

She tells the mag, “Obviously, sometimes it can be a little frustrating, having to breathe my same air and wear this everywhere. But one thing I do like is that the paparazzi can’t see your face.

“I’m a young woman, and it’s very weird having all these grown men following you around all the time. I’m still not used to it, and I don’t think I ever should be used to it, because it’s weird and not normal. Honestly, I may never stop wearing the mask in public, let’s just put it that way.”