John David Washington Has Always Been Motivated By The ‘Pressure’

John David Washington is trying to live up to greatness.

The star of “Tenet” and “Malcolm & Marie” is featured on the new cover of Rolling Stone, and in the issue he talks about his career, the challenges he faces as an actor, and representing Black people on-screen.

“I really had to get away from my process,” he says of starring in “Malcolm & Marie” alongside Zendaya. “I had to let Malcolm in. I had to release myself of all of the actory questions, the who, what, when, why . . . I had to underprepare. When I stopped thinking about what I was researching, that’s when the guy came to me. It’s so weird. I just thought about my personal life, that’s when the truth started coming out. I’m being vague because I have to, but there’s a certain energy that I wanted to capture, an opportunity to carry the spirits of artists, and not just Black artists, feeling like they’re in a box. This idea of identity, which I’m still trying to dispel, that can be very frustrating. Just me being related to who I am.”

John David Washington. Photo: Dario Calmese for Rolling Stone

He also reveals the biggest thing he can’t stand about acting: “Kissing scenes, huge challenges for me. Love scenes? I hate them. I hate ’em, I hate ’em, I hate ’em. They make me so uncomfortable. Maybe just kissing in public. There’s a gaffer, there’s a cameraman, there’s the video village over there. I don’t know, it’s an intimate moment. It’s weird.”

Talking about the responsibility that comes with being a Black actor in Hollywood, Washington says, “I’m dealing with the spirits of our people and what we’ve gone through in this country. What being American means, what being an African-American means, and the issues are so antiquated.”

He adds, “We’ve been eccentric, we’ve been a lot of things, but we had to hide it. Now it’s embraced. Mr. Spike Lee, to me, was one of the first to display our differences, that we’re not just this single Black thought, this one Black way of being. We’re weird, we’re quirky, we’re hilarious, obviously. We’re not all the same. And that’s why I do what I do, too. To get to the specifics of why we’re so different. I see Donald Glover doing it, LaKeith [Stanfield]. Now, it’s celebrated to be different and Black.”

John David Washington. Photo: Dario Calmese for Rolling Stone

Of course, Washington isn’t just an actor. He’s also the son of Denzel and Pauletta Washington, which means he has a lot to live up to.

“Honestly, the pressure, that’s what dictated a lot of my behaviour,” he says. “This level of greatness [my parents have] as artists, both of them. So I gotta be in line. I gotta be in pocket.”

On breaks from shooting “Ballers” in Miami, he’d fly up to New York to train with acting coaches such as Rochelle Oliver.

“I’m thinking long term. I want to be the best that I can be. What did I do in football? I worked on my game — strength coach, conditioning, drilling day in, day out. I need to know how to research the character. I have great instincts, but I need to marry that with an analytical approach, to throw out what I don’t need and keep what’s useful.”