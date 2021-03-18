Gordon Ramsay Stunned As Daughter Matilda Smears A Raw Egg On His Face

You can bet Matilda Ramsay is on cleaning duty after pulling one over on her dad, famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

Tilly, 19, out-witted her quick-witted father in a video posted to 54-year-old Gordon’s Instagram on Thursday. In the video, Tilly tricks Gordon into thinking she managed to squeeze a raw egg into a plastic water bottle.

When Gordon peers into the water bottle, Tilly squeezes the water into his face before smashing the egg on Gordon’s head. Just for good measure, Tilly smeers the contents of the raw egg down Gordon’s cheek before bolting off.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” star appeared equal parts stunned and amused while trying to clear his eyes of egg yolk.