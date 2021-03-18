First Look At Ryan Gosling On The Set Of Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’

Ryan Gosling is ready to get rolling on the set of “The Gray Man”.

Filming on the Russo brothers’ (“Avengers: Endgame”) new feature film kicked off in Los Angeles, California, Thursday morning. Gosling, 40, was spotted wearing a double denim outfit with boots and a yellow cap.

Ryan Gosling. Photo: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo confirmed the start of production with this Instagram post on Wednesday.

“The Gray Man” has a production budget of $200 million, making it one of the most expensive Netflix films ever made. It is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

“Court Gentry (Gosling), a veteran CIA operative is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to be a fugitive,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort of his at the agency is sent to hunt him down.”

The movie also stars Evans (“Avengers: Endgame”), Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Billy Bob Thorton (“Sling Blade”), Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”) and Julia Butters (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Ana De Armas (“Knives Out”).