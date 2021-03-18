Katharine McPhee Admits She’s In Trouble With Her Husband David Foster After Revealing Their Baby Son’s Name On TV

Katharine McPhee admitted her husband David Foster wasn’t best pleased when she revealed their baby’s name on “Today With Hoda and Jenna” this week.

McPhee called in to SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, where she discussed announcing the little boy’s name.

The actress said, “My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing, like, I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name.’ Cause we don’t want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just, it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep.

“But Hoda [Kotb] just asked me on the ‘Today Show’ like, ‘What’s his name?’ And I didn’t want to be like, ‘Sorry, we’re not sharing it.’”

As Cunningham pointed out, “You can’t say no to Hoda,” McPhee replied, “You can’t say no to Hoda. My husband’s friends with her too. So anyway, I think he’s like a little bit, he’s just like, ‘It’s the only thing we have to keep private.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. She asked me the question.’”

The star went on to say of the cute name, “[It’s] Rennie David Foster and we love the name. We’re so in love with him. It’s really, it’s so original. And it came to us like honestly, two hours before he was born.

“So it’s a family name, [that] one of his family members didn’t tell us about til hours before he was born. And it sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. And I just didn’t think it would happen.

“We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something. So anyway, yes, the cat’s out of the bag. It’s not like, you know, we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but it’s just, we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. So anyway, I’m in trouble, but hopefully my husband won’t be too mad.”

McPhee also spoke about filming “Country Comfort” while pregnant, as well as sharing the story of how she met her husband on “American Idol” and how their relationship evolved from the 2006 season until their marriage in 2019.