Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s A High-Risk Carrier For A Pregnancy In ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about her troubles with pregnancy.

In a new clip from Thursday’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” season 20 premiere, the Good American mogul talks with sister Kim about trying to get pregnant again.

“I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have,” she says. “But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about, like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy.”

According to doctors, Kardashian has “an 80-something per cent chance” of suffering a miscarriage during pregnancy.

“I almost miscarried with True at the beginning,” she reveals. “But I didn’t know that was a lingering thing.”

In a confessional, she adds that the news was “shocking” to her: “All I’m trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family. And it just…I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it’s really hard for me to digest.”

Listening to her sister’s struggles, Kim tells her that she had “the best experience with surrogacy. And I think that you know what giving birth feels like. I always say, if you can do it, like, it’s such an amazing experience. But you’ll see that the love that you have for your kids is exactly the same.”

Despite her assurances, though, Khloe admits that she still finds surrogacy “really scary.”

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” premieres Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!