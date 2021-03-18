Jamie Foxx Rolls Out The Ultimate Dad Jokes In New Look At Upcoming Series ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’

Jamie Foxx is heading to Netflix with an all-new series, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”.
In the first look at the family comedy, viewers meet the father-daughter duo Brian and Sasha Dixon. The characters were inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer on the show.
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Deals With Fatherhood In First Look Photos From ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Netflix Series
Per the official synopsis from Netflix: “Brian Dixon (Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home.”
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Discusses The ‘Unimaginable Hardships’ His Family Have Endured Recently In Emotional Instagram Post
Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmes, Valente Rodriguez and Miracle Reigns also star.
“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” begins streaming on April 14 on Netflix.