Jamie Foxx Rolls Out The Ultimate Dad Jokes In New Look At Upcoming Series ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’

Jamie Foxx is heading to Netflix with an all-new series, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”.

In the first look at the family comedy, viewers meet the father-daughter duo Brian and Sasha Dixon. The characters were inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer on the show.

Photo: Netflix

Per the official synopsis from Netflix: “Brian Dixon (Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home.”

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmes, Valente Rodriguez and Miracle Reigns also star.

“Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” begins streaming on April 14 on Netflix.