Jerry Seinfeld Wanted To ‘Write Funny Articles For Car Magazines’ If Comedy Were A Bust

Jerry Seinfeld has backup plans in an alternate universe where his legendary comedy career never takes off.

Seinfeld, 66, dropped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday to promote his new book, Is This Anything? Seinfeld pointed to a wall behind him that included “three of the most important things to me.”

RELATED: Jerry Seinfeld Was Just ‘Having Fun’ With Larry King’s ‘Little Mistake’

The first was a large replica of a U.S. postage stamp commemorating the sitcom “Seinfeld”. The second was a photo of himself performing for U.S. President Barack Obama and the Beatles’ legend Paul McCartney at the White House. The third was a framed medal.

What was the medal awarded for? No surprise, the “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” creator was presented with the award for a combination of his two passions: cars and comedy.

RELATED: ‘Seinfeld’ Fans Honor Jerry Stiller’s Memory On 1st Festivus Since His Death

“My original thing that I wanted to do if comedy didn’t work out. I wanted to write funny articles for car magazines,” Seinfeld told late-night host Jimmy Fallon. “I only wrote one, in 2003, and I won an award for it. Very proud of that.”

Is This Anything? is Seinfeld’s first book in 25 years and was published in October. It is a collection of his comedic writings over the span of 45 years.