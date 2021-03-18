Rachael Kirkconnell Calls On People To Stop With ‘Repulsive’ Insults Toward Ex Matt James: ‘Recognize Someone’s Humanity’

Rachael Kirkconnell is coming to Matt James’ defense.

In an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, the “Bachelor” star called out fans and others who have been directing hate toward James.

“Some of the things I’ve seen being said to and about Matt are repulsive,” she wrote. “I respect the decisions that Matt has had to make during this experience. If you are directing hate towards him, please stop. Recognize someone’s humanity and think about the impact your words have.”

Kirkconnell also turned off comments on her most recent Instagram post in order to stem the insults.

This all comes after Monday night’s big season finale of “The Bachelor” and “After the Final Rose” special in which it was revealed that James had picked Kirkconnell in the end, but broke up with her last fall after photos emerged of her attending and “Old South”-themed party in college.

Speaking to “Good Morning America” the day after the finale aired, James said, “I know that Rachael’s a good person, and everything she outlined in her apology and her statement, I’m looking forward to seeing her do because I know she’s capable of it.”