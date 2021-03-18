Nischelle Turner Is Entertainment Tonight’s Co-Host

Emmy Award-winning journalist Nischelle Turner is the co-host of Entertainment Tonight’s nightly broadcast, alongside Kevin Frazier.

“Nischelle can do it all. She can go from a heartfelt conversation with Oscar winner Viola Davis about the impact of Cicely Tyson to singing karaoke on a balcony with Jimmy Fallon,” said Executive Producer Erin Johnson. “She is warm, thoughtful, and full of energy.”

“Celebrities respect her skills as a seasoned journalist, and our audience has taken notice of her fun chemistry with Kevin [Frazier],” she added. “There is no one more deserving to lead ET in our history-making 40th season and beyond.”

Turner joined ET as a correspondent in 2014. While at ET, she has served as the weekend co-host, and covered everything from award shows, to movie premieres, to breaking news.

A graduate of the University of Missouri, Turner began her journalism career in 1998 when she joined WEHT as a reporter and fill-in anchor in Evansville, Indiana.

From there, Turner worked at “Good Day LA” and Fox Sports. She also served as an entertainment news expert on “Michaela”, “The Dr. Drew Show” and “The Daily Share”, and was featured on “The Young and the Restless”.

Turner came to ET from CNN, where she worked on entertainment segments for “CNN Newsroom”, “New Day” and “CNN Tonight”.

