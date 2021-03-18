Zayn Malik Praises One Direction’s Niall Horan: ‘He Makes Better Music Than Me’

Each of One Direction’s five members have all had successful solo careers, but Zayn Malik’s personal favourite is Niall Horan.

Malik, 28, dropped by SiriusXM’s “Debatable” on Thursday. The “Better” singer was asked which of his former band members is a cut above the rest — Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson or Liam Payne.

“Comparing yourself to other members of your band, who would be number two?” Malik was asked, inferring that Malik probably considered himself the best.

Malik was hesitant to answer the question at first, insisting that he “doesn’t think there’s a comparison.”

Later in the interview, however, Malik changed his mind. On top of that, Malik rejected the idea that he makes the best music out of his former One Direction pals.

“I’ll tell you what. Niall‘s my favourite. Niall makes the best music. There you go,” he shared. “He makes better music than me. Yea, I’m a Niall fan.”