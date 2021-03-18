Jennifer Garner Tells ‘Hot Ones’ Host: ‘Up Your B*tt, Sean!’

Jennifer Garner has choice words for “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans.

Garner was the latest victim of Complex and First We Feast’s spicy interview show, “Hot Ones”. The four-time Emmy-nominee kept a strong poker face until she was walloped by the notorious Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce.

“Only way out is through, Sean. That’s hot. That’s hot. That’s hot,” Garner exclaimed while doing laps around her living room, listening to Evans’ set-up for food hacks. “Up your b*tt, Sean! Golly. Okay, let’s think about kitchen hacks.”

Garner, 48, also dished on the lasting impact of “13 Going on 30”.

“I think there is no bigger wish fulfillment for a 13-year-old than to be 30,” the actress said. “And conversely, I don’t know any 30-year-old who wouldn’t like to dip back into her 13-year-old body to see what that is like. It’s such a whimsical and it was such a perfectly constructed movie by the late, great, beautiful soul Gary Winnick.”