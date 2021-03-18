Paulina Porizkova Talks Getting Plasma Pen Treatment To Because She Wants ‘To Be Pretty’

At 55-years-old, Paulina Porizkova is getting candid about how she keeps up her looks.

In a post on Instagram, the supermodel shared a photo of herself with dots around her eyes after undergoing a plasma pen treatment.

“I’m keeping this strictly about physical looks – that’s the conversation here. We all know real beauty is so much more than that – but that muddies this specific conversation,” she wrote. “And here is a shot of me after a plasma pen treatment – cause I’m vain and want to be pretty.🤣”

From there, Porizkova opened up about her childhood and the bullying she faced.

“When I was 14, and terribly bullied in school, I thought it was because I was so ugly. That is what I was told,” she explained. “I was told I looked like a moose, a plucked chicken, a drunken giraffe, and a dirty communist. (What does that even look like?) All comments were made by girls. Had I had the access to plastic surgery, I would have gotten my lips plumped, my teeth capped, shave down my square jawbone, breast implants and liposuction on my thighs, and I would have given my soul to be a cute 5-foot-5 or so.”

She went on, “A year later, at 15, I became a model in Paris, a model of what other women were supposed to aspire to look like. I wanted desperately to fit it. But soon I was rewarded for exactly the parts of me I thought I hated. And that taught me an invaluable lesson. I hadn’t changed. People’s opinions had.”

Over time, Porizkova’s confidence about her looks only grew.

“But I was incredibly lucky. What happens to women who never get society’s approval of their looks? They are forced to give up or become fighters,” she wrote. “And you cannot blame or judge either side, because this societal structure was set long ago, and it has grown over us like cataracts, clouding our vision to true beauty.”