Matthew McConaughey Reveals How His First Acting Role In A Trisha Yearwood Music Video Came About

Matthew McConaughey’s role on 1993’s “Dazed and Confused” wasn’t his first time on camera.

The actor chatted with Kelly Clarkson on her show on Thursday, after “calling in” to request Trisha Yearwood’s “Walkaway Joe”.

He then revealed how he starred in the music video for the 1992 track, which also featured Don Henley.

McConaughey shared, “Well, ‘Walkaway Joe’, I think it was early 1992, I’m going to college here at the University of Texas — this was before ‘Dazed and Confused’ — and I was trying to get odd jobs in front of the camera when I could and I got cast in that music video to play Joe.”

The star played a heartthrob called Joe who ran away with a teenage girl before eventually leaving her at a motel.

“Things are going well, then where we end up at the last stop, she wakes up and Joe, myself, is nowhere to be seen,” McConaughey recalled.

Yearwood previously spoke about McConaughey’s appearance in her music video, telling People: “He was cast from local talent in Austin, Texas, where the footage was shot. The performance with Don Henley was shot in Nashville, so I never met Matthew.”

She also joked that “if he ever wants to be in another Trisha Yearwood video, I won’t make him audition.”