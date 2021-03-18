Mila Kunis Unrecognizable As Addict In Recovery Drama ‘Four Good Days’, Opposite Glenn Close

Mila Kunis transforms into an opioid addict in the new trailer for the recovery drama “Four Good Days”.

Based on a true story, the film centres on the fractured relationship between the drug-addicted Molly (Kunis) and her estranged mother (played by Oscar nominee Glenn Close) after Molly learns she must stay clean for four more days in order to receive an opiate antagonist shot that will stop her body from being able to get high — and hopefully allow her to stay clean for good. Under her mother’s hesitant but watchful eye, the two women face down the remaining four days with the hope Molly will somehow make it through.

The film is based on writer Eli Saslow’s 2016 Washington Post article “‘How’s Amanda?’ A story of truth, lies and an American addiction”, which followed a woman named Amanda’s experience with opioid addiction.

“Four Good Days” premiered at 2020’s Sundance Film Festival and will be released on May 21.