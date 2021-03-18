Ross Mathews Spills On His ‘Very 2021’ Engagement To Dr. Wellinthon Garcia: ‘It Just Felt Like I Had Known Him Forever’

Ross Mathews is living in engagement bliss after popping the question to his love Dr. Wellinthon Garcia earlier this year.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge, 41, sat down with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey and spilled all the juicy details surrounding the “very 2021” engagement.

Just last month, Mathews shared the happy news on Twitter, writing, “Fiancé, you stay!”

He also gushed about Garcia on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, where he serves as a correspondent, “I’m going to tell you something that nobody knows,” he told host and pal Drew Barrymore. “All right, about a year ago I met somebody who just changed my life totally, and his name is Dr. Wellington García and he is an educator and he’s hilarious and he’s the smartest person I ever met… And, you know, Beyoncé says, ‘If you like it then you should have put a ring on it.’ Well, I did, okay.”

Fiancé, you stay! 💍 I am so proud to announce that after over a year together – navigating a pandemic, quarantine and opposite coasts – the smartest, funniest and kindest man I’ve ever met said, “Yes!” Dr. García, I love you. A lifetime of adventure awaits. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/nlMzC1rpbk — Ross Mathews (@helloross) February 23, 2021

And during his sit down with Hickey, Mathews shared some inside details about the big day.

“So we met, going back like a year-and-a-half ago, in Mexico. I just said, ‘Hi, I’m Ross,’ and we just started talking and it just felt like I had known him forever,” he explained of Garcia. “He was in New York, I was L.A. When we first met we could travel and meet up with each other, but then the world shut down. So we would make little cute dates, like Zoom dates.”

On how he knew Garcia was the one, Mathews said: “I remember his parents got ill and I saw how he loved, and that’s when I thought, ‘I want someone who loves like that.’ I love how he makes me feel, he’s hilarious, he’s gorgeous. But I saw how he took care of people and I just thought that is so beautiful.”

As for proposal, it “was done in a very 2021 way. He thought it was a Zoom happy hour with friends but when we came into the Zoom room there was like 50 people from across the world… and he was so confused. So I asked him right there in front of everybody.”

While he didn’t spill many wedding plans, Mathews did tease that pals like Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow could be involved: “I’m friends with some pretty extraordinary people so I would love all my friends and all my family to come.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.