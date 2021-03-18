Years & Years Split Up, Olly Alexander Becomes Solo Artist

Years & Years’ new album will proceed as a one-man operation.

The British synth-pop group announced that Years & Years will move forward as a solo project led by lead singer Olly Alexander.

“This upcoming album has been an Olly endeavour and we’ve decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly solo project,” the band wrote in a statement on Thursday. “The three of us are still good friends. Mikey [Goldsworthy] will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre [Türkmen] will focus on being a writer/producer.”

“These past 12 months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years),” they assured. “New Y&Y music will be coming this Spring.”

Goldsworthy and Türkmen formed Years & Years in 2010. The lineup originally consisted of five people, including Noel Leeman and Olivier Subria who left the band in 2013. Their 2015 single “King” topped the U.K. Singles Chart and also ranked on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40.

Years & Years have released two albums thus far: Communion (2015) and Palo Santo (2018). Alexander is currently starring on HBO Max’s drama series, “It’s a Sin”.