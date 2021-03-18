Matthew McConaughey To Reprise ‘A Time To Kill’ Role In Limited Series Sequel ‘A Time For Mercy’

Matthew McConaughey is returning to his John Grisham roots.

The actor is set to reprise his breakthrough role as Jake Brigance in a limited series sequel to the 1996 courtroom crime drama “A Time to Kill”.

According to the Deadline, HBO is producing the series, which will be based on the 2020 novel A Time for Mercy, by the attorney-turned-prolific-novelist.

Planned to run between eight to 10 episodes, the series finds Brigance in the middle of a divisive trial when he’s appointed attorney for a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering a local deputy.

“A Time to Kill”, which also co-starred Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson and Kiefer and Donald Sutherland, was about the case of a Black man accused of murdering two white men who raped his young daughter.