HBO Max Orders Documentary Series About Late ‘Clueless’ Star Brittany Murphy

The brief life of actress Brittany Murphy will be placed under the microscope for a two-part docuseries, set to air on HBO Max.

Producded by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, the still-untitled documentary is described as “an in-depth, intimate character portrait exploring the life and career and mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic death of ’90s actress and rising star, Brittany Murphy.”

According to HBO Max, the docuseries “will go beyond the conspiracy theories and headlines,” and will feature new interviews by those who were closest to the “Clueless” star, in addition to new archival footage.

“Our Brittany Murphy documentary cuts through the tabloid noise with an elevated, nuanced depiction of a sensational story. Crafting a grounded account of Brittany Murphy’s life struggles and sudden passing comes with great responsibility and we’ve partnered with a masterful creative team to produce a thoughtful examination of a tragedy that has long been cause for speculation,” said Jennifer O’Connell executive vice president, non-fiction and live-action family programming with HBO Max.

“Brittany Murphy was a rising star whose filmography includes movies that defined a generation. We thought her story warrants a deeper exploration, and examination into the environment that allowed her to become a victim of success. We’re thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max, and to collaborate with a director like Cynthia Hill who takes a nuanced approach to complex stories about women and contemporary issues,” adds Mary Lisio, Blumhouse Television’s executive vice president, alternative and non-scripted programming.

“I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death,” added Cynthia Hill, who’ll be directing the project. “I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.”

No premiere date has yet been set.