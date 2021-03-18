‘RHONY’ Stars Tinsley Mortimer And Scott Kluth Call Off Engagement

It’s the end of the road for Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” stars have called an end to their 14-month engagement.

The pair first met in 2017 after Mortimer’s “RHONY” co-star Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind date. Kluth later got down on one knee in November 2019.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” said the CouponCabin CEO in a statement shared with People. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

Continuing, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship,” the statement concludes.

Sources close to the former couple claim that Mortimer was left “heartbroken” by the decision.

Speaking to People, an insider said, “This was not mutual, she was blindsided. She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”