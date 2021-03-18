Cyndi Lauper Shares Her Public Support Of Sharon Osbourne: ‘I Do Not Believe That She Is Racist’

As a CBS investigation into Sharon Osbourne continues, the co-host of “The Talk” is not without her supporters.

Cyndi Lauper took to Instagram on Thursday to express her public solidarity with Osbourne, who has been at the centre of controversy ever since her contentious conversation about racism with “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood.

“I wanted to come out publicly to support my friend @sharonosbourne,” writes Lauper in the post, accompanying a photo of the two together at the ceremony in which Lauper received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I have known her for a long time and I do not believe that she is racist,” Lauper continued. “I understand that she may have misspoken, used the wrong words, and acted in ways that have been hurtful to others. She may have even flubbed her apology. But I do believe that she is sincere in trying to make things right.”

Concluded Lauper: “We all make mistakes. I could not sit by and not say something. We all want to be given second chances but no one wants to give a second chance. We all want to be forgiven but no one wants to forgive. I believe that Sharon is sincere in her desire to apologize and change. I hope that everyone will be at least willing to hear her out.”

