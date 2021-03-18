Kristin Davis Stars In First Trailer For New Netflix Thriller ‘Deadly Illusions’

Click to share this via email

Netflix has just released a creepy trailer for the streamer’s twisted new psychological thriller starring Kristin Davis.

“Deadly Illusions” centres on bestselling female novelist Mary Morrison (Davis), who is suffering from writer’s block.

Ever since the new nanny started, nothing seems to make sense — is she about to lose her family … or her mind? Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Shanola Hampton, and Greer Grammer star in Deadly Illusions. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/w2FCUelIxj — Netflix (@netflix) March 18, 2021

According to the official synopsis, “Morrison hires an innocent yet beautiful caregiver Grace (Greer Grammer) to watch over her children as she dangerously indulges into the fantasies of her new best seller.”

Continuing, “As their relationship blossoms, the line between the life she’s writing and the one she’s living becomes blurred.”

The movie also stars Dermot Mulroney as Tom Morrison.

“This cast was a dream to work with. Working with industry vets Kristin and Dermot was a dream. It was fascinating to see them embody these characters and bring them to life,” said Jonny Zeller, 2nd Unit Director.

“Deadly Illusions” is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, March 18.