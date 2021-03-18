Original Cast Members To Reunite For New Disney+ ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Series

Fans of “The Mighty Ducks” can prepare for a serious blast from the past in the sixth episode of the upcoming Disney+ reboot series “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”.

According to Entertainment Weekly, that episode will feature the return of the actors from all three of the original “Mighty Ducks” movies, including Elden Henson (Fulton), Matt Doherty (Averman), Vinny La Russo (Adam Banks), Marguerite Moreau (Connie), Garret Henson (Guy) and Justin Wong (Kenny Wu).

“It starts with a fun encounter Coach Bombay [Emilio Estevez] has with Fulton — they have an interesting run-in on the street reminiscent of ways they used to meet each other back in the early days. This chance meeting between Bombay and Fulton leads to a bigger story,” says series creator Steven Brill. “There is a Spirit of the Ducks gala where they’re honouring the current coach and the history of the Ducks and that’s what brings us all back together.”

RELATED: Disney+ Drops Trailer For ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’

Star Emilio Estevez tells EW that that Fulton then invites Bombay to a casual Ducks reunion at a pizza place, where “we discover that Bombay hasn’t been invited to the gala because he doesn’t represent the best of what the Ducks stand for now; they’ve become this ultra-competitive, sort of new bad guys.”

Estevez describes the scene as “great,” adding that “Bombay doesn’t tell the gang that he wasn’t invited to the gala, and it gets a little dark. He splits from the gang because of a miscommunication. So the beginning of the sequence is super positive and super exciting, but subsequently, it goes off the rails.”

RELATED: Emilio Estevez Is Back On The Ice In The First Look At Disney+’s New ‘Mighty Ducks’ Series

Meeting with the original Ducks leaves Bombay feeling “re-inspired,” adds Estevez. “He is reminded of the values that he instilled in them when they were young that led them to go on to lead productive lives, and that these were lessons they’d never forgotten, and maybe he did. Maybe he wasn’t feeling like he was as valuable to their lives as he was, and he rediscovers that.”

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” premieres Friday, March 26.