Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian’s Decision To Divorce Kanye West

Kris Jenner is wishing happiness to both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West following their recent divorce announcement.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan spoke out about the split for the first time while appearing on Thursday’s instalment of “The Kyle & Jackie O Show“.

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime… you know, there’s a lot of kids,” said Jenner.

Kardashian and West share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Jenner then shared her hopes for the former couple to put their focus on learning how to co-parent amicably.

“The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy,” she explained. “And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

She added, “I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay. That’s what you want as a mom.”

The reality star and rapper have been married for over six years, but their relationship started to fall apart within the past year, particularly when West was running for U.S. President.

ET and TMZ were first to report the news of the divorce, confirming that Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their children and are committed to co-parenting.

The pair began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants.

The two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.