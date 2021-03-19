‘Big Brother Canada’: Another Evictee Sent Packing As One Houseguest Makes A Big Power Move

SPOILER ALERT: For anyone who hasn’t yet seen Thursday night’s eviction episode of “Big Brother Canada”, spoilers lie ahead.

With last week’s announcement that the two teams had been dissolved, this week brought viewers a house divided, with the Sunsetters squaring off against the Oddballs.

However, a major power shift occurred after Victoria won the Head of Household honours, and used her role to make a big play by putting Kiefer and Latoya on the block.

Naturally, this was not a random decision; Victoria very much wanted to remove Latoya, with Kiefer essentially serving as a decoy.

With Jedson having won the Power of Veto competition, Victoria made her move when she threatened to put Tychon up as a replacement nominee if he used his POV to save Victoria.

Putting Tychon on the block, Jedson vowed, was something he could not let happen, “because he’s my No. 1 guy.”

When the POV ceremony arrived, Latoya and Kiefer made their respective cases.

“I’m a really cool guy. I like to cook. I’m great at cuddling. And I think you should really use it on me,” Kiefer told Jedson.

“Jedson, I’m gonna ask you to make the best game move, because I see and I understand the bigger picture, and I’ll respect whatever decision that you make,” said Latoya in her pitch.

Jedson then revealed he would not be using his Power of Veto, telling his fellow houseguests that he “fully intended to use it,” but his “hands have been tied.”

In his confessional, Jedson made a not-so-veiled threat about Victoria, warning that “she is not good for my game, and I am over it.”

In her confessional, Victoria savoured what appeared to be a so-far successful gambit. “This week has been great, because I have been playing ‘Big Brother’,” she crowed. “Wonder what everyone else has been doing?”

After the ceremony, Jedson and his remaining Oddballs allies are sitting at the dining room table, discussing their plans to target Victoria: “She’s gotta go,” said Jedson, not realizing Victoria was standing right behind them and heard every word.

“People are so dumb in this house,” Victoria declared in the confessional.

After a game of Bingo that resulted in Breydon being forced to dress like a Bingo ball for the next week, it was time for the deliberations.

Kiefer delivered a shoutout to Canada’s First Nations people, telling them, “Don’t give up on me, because I have not given up on myself.”

He then began to plead his case. “Houseguests, time is the most valuable currency that we have, and I am honoured to have spent these past 20 days with you. If I am good for your game, vote to keep me. If not, I’ll leave this house with my head held high.”

Then it was Latoya’s turn. “Houseguests, it has been a crazy rollercoaster of a ride since the first day that we all came into this house, and I am truly grateful to all of you for making this experience so amazing — even you, Rohan,” Latoya quipped. “Victoria has made her intentions clear, and I hope you all honour her wishes and vote to keep me in this house.”

After the nine eligible houseguests cast their votes, the results were in: Kiefer was safe, and Latoya, in a three-to-six vote, became the third houseguest evicted from this season of “Big Brother Canada.”

In the exit interview, host Arisa Cox asked if Latoya felt blindsided.

“Not really,” she replied. “I suspected I was the target, it only makes sense to me… Victoria had so many reasons that she kept me up, and she was so adamant about keeping me on the block. It just made no sense why Kiefer would be her target.”

Latoya correctly ascertained that the three votes in her favour came from Jedson, Tychon and Beth. So why, Arisa asked, didn’t she get the two more votes that she needed to stay?

“I wanted to be authentic, and I didn’t want to be fake, and I wanted people to make their own decisions. So I did campaign, but at the end of the day if the houseguests felt that it was best for me to leave, for their game, then so be it. I think I played my best game, and I stayed true to myself, and I’m really proud that I got to have this experience,” she said.

Her big takeaway from playing “Big Brother Canada”, Latoya added, “is just to stay true to myself and be strong no matter what. You’re in a pressure cooker with a bunch of strangers that you don’t know, and sometimes it can be hard to navigate your way through that. So I do think that I’m a better and a stronger person because of this experience, so again, I’m just so grateful that I got to experience this.”

The episode concluded with the usual HOH competition, which was won by Kiefer — giving the Sunsetter a well-deserved reprieve after a tense week on the block.

