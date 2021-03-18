Megan Thee Stallion Gives Behind The Scenes Look At Her Intense Prep For Grammys Performance

Grammy’s Sunday was purely Megan Thee Stallion’s night, but the now three time winner is sharing her “Road to the Grammys”.

In a YouTube vlog, the “Savage” rapper shared insight into her intense dance routines with choreographer JaQuel Knight and looks at her quarantine performances for the 2020 BET Awards and 2020 Apple Music Awards.

“I feel like I gotta thank the people that gave me a hard time. I don’t know if I would’ve went as hard,” Megan says in the clip. “I probably definitely would’ve went hard, but just the fact that somebody telling me, ‘No, you can’t,’ made me be like, ‘Bi**h, yes I can! Watch me, ho!'”

The “Hottie World” episode starts off with a sweet phonecall to her grandma revealing she was nominated for the Grammy Awards.

Megan would end up winning Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, the latter two both for her “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé.