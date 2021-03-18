Oscars Won’t Allow People To Zoom In, Sets Rules For Speeches

The Oscar nominations are in and are sure to be a night to remember.

While the award shows of the pandemic have been mostly (or all) virutal, the 2021 Academy Awards has had enough of Zoom calls and forgetting to unmute yourself.

In a letter obtained by ET, Oscar nominees were told they will not have the option to video call in to the live show.

“For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about travelling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show,” the letter said.

Producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins added, “We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts.”

Nominees and their guests will be tested on-site as well as other precautions just like “an active movie set.”

The letter also sent out rules regarding dress code and speeches.

“You’re wondering about the Dress Code (as well you should). We’re aiming for a fusion of Inspirational and Aspirational, which in actual words means formal is totally cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not,” the letter adds.

And don’t think about making your speech too long, telling people “it is our belief the show isn’t ‘too long’ because of the speeches. HAVING SAID THAT” they want people to “READ THE ROOM” by thanking people by their name only, not title, and to “tell a STORY”.

“The audience leans back when they see a winner with a piece of paper in their hand.”

The 2021 Oscars take place on April 25.